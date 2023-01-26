...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS
EVENING TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Extended period of snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 8 inches, except 8 to 10 inches over the
Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains. Blowing snow expected with
winds gusting as high as 60 MPH.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin,
Central Carbon County, North Snowy Range Foothills and
Southwest Carbon County.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times in moderate
snowfall. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility
below one-half mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The city of Rawlins annually recognizes our outstanding employees by awarding the Max Dutton Award, Supervisor of the Year and Longevity Awards.
This year, the Max Dutton Award was presented to Jimmy Martinez and the Supervisor of the Year to Bud Dimick.
The Max Dutton Award is presented annually to an employee who works to their best potential to make a difference in our community and to contribute to honest, efficient, responsive government.
The 2022 Max Dutton Award winner is Jimmy Martinez of Utilities, who has worked for the City of Rawlins for 44 years. From his nominations, “ Jimmy is a major asset to the City...I have learned so much from him.”
“He is the definition of longevity and hard work. He sets the bar high for all City employees. Utilities is one of the hardest and demanding departments, and to do it for as long as he has is exceptional.”
The Supervisor of the Year is awarded to a manager for excellence in their job, support of staff, work with public, assistance with additional tasks and contribution to the city of Rawlins.
The 2022 Supervisor of the Year is Bud Dimick.
From his nomination, “I am not sure we would have made it through everything without his calm demeanor and his understanding of how our system works...His personal sacrifices show the staff what a strong, respectable leader looks like...He has taught us to take the time to think things through, which leads to better decision making...I am proud to share responsibility with such a kind and knowledgeable boss.”
The following employees were also recognized for their longevity with the city of Rawlins:
- 25 Years: Daria Hopper, Valeta Rodabaugh
- 15 Years: Thomas Bustos, Tammy Martinez, Patrick Martinez
- 10 Years: David Greninger, Joel Robertson, Thomas Waeckerlin
- Five Years: Caralynn Brown, Karigan Gates, Nancy Leaf, Maxx Memmott, Robert Nulle, Tyrell Perry