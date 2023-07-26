Image one

Day one of the 2023 Carbon County Fair is set for Saturday, July 29.

 Rawlins Times Photo

Day one of the week of fair events will kick off with the Lion’s Club breakfast, being held at the Jeffrey Center, at 6:30 a.m.

