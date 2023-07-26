RAWLINS – Day one of the 2023 Carbon County Fair is set for Saturday, July 29.
Day one of the week of fair events will kick off with the Lion’s Club breakfast, being held at the Jeffrey Center, at 6:30 a.m.
Later that day at 8 a.m., the judging for the fabric and fashion entries will also take place at the Jeffrey Center, located at 315 W. Pine St. in Rawlins.
The 4H and open class dog show, beginning at 1 p.m., will take place at the multi plex. The agility portion will follow in the rodeo arena.
For the dog show, there are 12 different classes under the showmanship and obedience portion of the competition:
- Pee wee showmanship
- Open showmanship
- On leash A
- On leash B
- Novice A (on and off leash)
- Novice B (on and off leash)
- Graduate Novice A
- Graduate Novice B
- Open A (off leash)
- Open B (off leash)
- Utility A (off leash)
- Utility B (off leash)
For the agility portion of the competition, all of the competitors will start at level one. According to the fair book, found on www.carboncountyfairgrounds.com, the advancements are allowed after one qualifying score to the next level.
“After three qualifying scores in level one, two and three, advancement to the next level is mandatory,” it states. “Same day advancement is only allowed from level one to level two.”
All of the first year competitors will also start in rally novice; they can advance to advanced class without a qualifying score. There are six different classes:
- Novice Class A (first year members only)
- Novice Class B (first year dogs only)
- Advanced Class A
- Advanced Class B
- Excellent Class A
- Excellent Class B
There are also nine other classes that the dogs will be grouped into:
- Sporting group
- Hound group
- Working group
- Terrier group
- Toy group
- Non-sporting group
- Herding group
- Any other purebred dogs not listed elsewhere
- Any other crossbred dog that is over 14” group
Later that day, from 1-3 p.m., the open class entries will be taken in the exhibit hall at the fairgrounds.
This year’s Carbon County Fair grand marshal is Cheryl Munroe.
According to the fair book, Munroe, a native of Riverton, spent many years as a member of the Arapahoe 8 ½ 4-H Club, as well as serving as a junior leader.
“Every year, we did a tour of the club member’s projects and ended with a club picnic or rodeo. These were memorable times for all the families,” Munroe stated. “By taking a variety of projects such as horses, beef, dairy, nutrition, textile arts, culinary arts and demonstrations, I experienced a wide venue to seek out my future goals.
“These projects provided me with foundation, knowledge and skills for my career as a Family and Consumer Sciences Educator. I am a strong supporter of 4-H and FFA.”
Additionally, Munroe served as a 4-H leader and worked in the Wind River Reservation Extension and Fremont County Extension offices between her years of college.
Munroe went on to teach, spending 38 years working in the Carbon County School District No. 2.
Currently, her family runs a cow and calf operation, Munroe X7 Ranch, and she raises paint horses for fun.
Day two of the 2023 Carbon County Fair is on Sunday, July 30.
