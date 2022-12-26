RAWLINS – At the beginning of December, St. Christopher’s Highway of Carbon County was able to donate comfort kits to the Rawlins Fire Department.
The kits are able to provide comfort to families that suddenly end up losing their possessions or others who wind up in a tough spot.
The kits are age and gender appropriate. So, if there is a baby in a family that is in need of a kit, it will have diapers and other items in it.
For toddlers, the kits include a toy and a small book. The kit for an adult male would include things such as a pair of socks and a comb.
Bobbe Fitzhugh is the priest at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Rawlins as well as the organizer of St. Christopher’s Highway of Carbon County.
“I also serve St. James Episcopal Church in Encampment and Chapel of the Plains in Medicine Bow. I’ve been in Rawlins for almost a year and a half now,” Fitzhugh said. “I am employed by the Episcopal Church in Wyoming and I’m basically serving a missional priest stint in Carbon County. I permanently based up in Douglas.”
The idea to start up the organization in Carbon County came about after Fitzhugh spoke to different clergy within the community and realized that there was a need for something like it.
“There was no ministerial organization that provided aid to folks who needed things. People would come to town and end up needing gas, lodging or something like that. Then, they’d start calling every church in town,” she said.
Due to a friend being involved in the St. Christopher’s Highway organization in Sweetwater County, Fitzhugh said that they modeled the Carbon County organization after that one.
“St. Christopher is the patron saint of travelers. We started talking to the folks over in Sweetwater County about it. In our long-term vision, this program will extend over the entire state of Wyoming,” she said. “Rawlins Police Chief Mike Ward and I started brainstorming about St. Christopher’s Highway. He was very enthused about the idea because all of these people who end up getting stuck in Rawlins, call the police department as well.”
Fitzhugh said that the police department were already trying to help the stranded travelers, without a lot of coordinated effort or resources.
“The hospital, the police department and the St. Christopher’s Highway office also has comfort kits,” she said. “Our family violence shelter and our at-risk youth center also has them.”
She also said, “We assist folks who are passing through our community and in need of shelter, transportation, clothing or meals,” she said. “We help people who get stranded, for whatever reason, in Carbon County. It typically happens along Interstate 80.”
St. Christopher’s Highway of Carbon County has received money from grants as well as donations from local churches and residents.
“We have contracts with three different motels in Rawlins, depending on what time of day it is and if they are full or not. We provide fuel for vehicles. We also help with minor car repairs; like if someone has a tire that needs repaired or a fan belt,” she said. “We also help with a lot of bus tickets. We’ve found that we can get a ticket to Denver if we work alongside the folks in Rock Springs instead of just moving them to the next community.”
Fitzhugh said that they try to get them to a place with the resources to help them.
The organization also works alongside the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, the Choir Loft Thrift Shop and are also able to hand out fast food gift cards when needed.
Those in need of assistance can call St. Christopher’s Highway at 307-321-6688.
“That number goes to a cell phone. Our volunteer of the week carries it. The phone is answered by that volunteer from 8 a.m. — 8 p.m.,” Fitzhugh said. “After hours, we have two options: they can call the Rawlins Police Department’s non-emergency phone number or they can call Mike Lujan, the owner of Mike’s Big City Steakhouse. He is on our board and he will answer even during the night.”