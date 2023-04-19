RAWLINS – The April 2023 Community Builder Award was presented to Louis Espinoza Sr. during the Rawlins City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 18.
According to volunteer committee member Jason Sehon, the Community Builder Award is a monthly award the city presents to local individuals, businesses and organizations for their volunteer service, sponsorship, promotion of programs and events, outstanding service in the interest of the city and for other contributions significant to Rawlins’ quality of life.
“It’s been a little over a year that we’ve been presenting this award to members of this community. It’s such a welcoming sight to see how much people do for our community and how much love people really do have for Rawlins,” Sehon said. “This is exciting. It’s my favorite part of the meeting.”
Volunteer committee member Pam Thayer spoke about why Espinoza was chosen for the award.
“He (Espinoza) now has a new name. Let alone the labor of love that he’s given to this community, he is now our stealth volunteer because stealth is like they’re quiet bit mighty,” Thayer said. “I have worked with this gentleman for almost 18 years on behalf of DDA and other things.”
Thayer said that she asked Espinoza why he volunteers.
“He said, ‘Well, we get a better community. And why not?’ He was just adamant about that,” she said.
Some of Espinoza’s contributions include drilling holes in sidewalks, putting bridges together, volunteering with United Way, being appointed Gov. James Geringer to be on the Wyoming Humanities Council for over six years and others.
“He was also on the University of Wyoming Committee for Chicano Studies for putting a Spanish radio station in Laramie,” Thayer said.
As part of the award, the Rawlins City Council gives the recipient $100 to donate to any of the local nonprofit organizations of their choosing.
Espinoza has chosen to donate the $100 to the Boys and Girls Club of Carbon County.