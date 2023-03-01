RAWLINS – Local seniors will have the chance to show their competitive side during the Winter Senior Olympics, hosted by the Rawlins Senior Center.
This year’s events were kicked off with the opening ceremony that was held on Friday, March 3.
RAWLINS – Local seniors will have the chance to show their competitive side during the Winter Senior Olympics, hosted by the Rawlins Senior Center.
This year’s events were kicked off with the opening ceremony that was held on Friday, March 3.
“Each year, our opening ceremony starts with an employee coming out on a hoverboard, carrying a paper torch,” activities director Jackie Sellars said.
The Senior Olympics have become a twice-a-year tradition for the senior center.
“It started in 2018 when the former executive director came up with the idea,” Sellars said. ‘We’ve held them twice a year, Summer and Winter Olympics, since then; except for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We usually have the senior line dancers perform for the opening or closing ceremony. This year, they are performing during the opening ceremony.”
During the years that the actual Olympics are held, Sellars said that the senior center’s games are two weeks long. The games are one week long on the years when the Olympics aren’t being held.
“We make the medals out of jar lids and ribbons. Also, those who get gold medals Get Reese’s peanut butter cups, silver medalists get Hershey’s Kisses and bronze medalists get Rolos,” Sellars said. “The candy matches up with the color of the medals.”
Each year, Sellars said that they have a variety of different games.
“We hold games like cornhole, ladder ball, shuffleboard and others,” she said. “We’ve also held a form of ice luge where the competitors push an ice cube down a PVC pipe.”
According to Sellars, holding the Summer and Winter Olympics helps to boost morale.
“They really look forward to it each year,” she said.
This year, the Winter Olympic games start on Monday, March 6, with games being held through Thursday, March 9. The Winter Olympics will conclude with the closing ceremony on Friday, March 10.
Those wishing to participate in the games that have never been to the senior center can do so by filling out an assessment form, according to Sellars.
“There is no cost to the seniors to participate. Our advisory council pays for the events,” she said.
Additionally, Sellars said that the senior center is always looking for volunteers to run the games.
“It’s very helpful to have the volunteers help with the games. They can call or stop by the center to sign up to volunteer,” she said. “They can ask for me when signing up to volunteer.”
The Rawlins Senior Center is located at 545 15th St and the phone number is 307-324-6919.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.