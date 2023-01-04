...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Areas of blowing and drifting snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50
mph. Expect frequent visibility reductions to three
quarters of a mile or less.
* WHERE...Central and Northern Carbon and Albany Counties
including Rawlins, Muddy Gap, Shirley Basin, and the northern
Laramie Range.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions. Blowing snow may result
in significantly reduced visibilities and localized whiteout
conditions at times. Moderate drifting may yield icy and
possibly snow covered roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
RAWLINS – Rawlins City Council members Bruce Seilaff (Ward I), Steve Sanger (Ward III) and Jacquelin Wells (At-large) took the oath of office during the first council meeting of the year on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Their four-year terms begin in Jan. 2023 and run until Jan. 2027.
Council member Seilaff beat DeBari T. Martinez for the Ward I position by 83 votes in the 2022 General Election.
Council member Sanger beat Cheryl Hulme for the Ward III position by 235 votes in the general election.
Council member Wells beat Elizabeth McDonald for the at-large position by 316 votes in the general election.
Judge Susan Stipe, Circuit Court of the 2nd Judicial District, filled in for judge H. Michael Bennett to swear the council members into office.
“It’s my pleasure to be able to come in on this joyous occasion and swear in our new council people," Stipe said. “I recognize that city government, while it sometimes can be scrappy and you end up occasionally hearing harsh words, this is the government closest to the people. The work that the council people do is right there with volunteer work.”