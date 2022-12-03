The annual Christmas food baskets handed out by St. Vincent de Paul will be distributed in the St. Vincent de Paul parking lot, behind St. Joseph’s School, at 222 West Spruce St, on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
RAWLINS – As many people this time of year rush around to make preparations for their Christmas dinners, St Vincent de Paul is working hard to make sure no one is left out of the festivities.
The annual Christmas food baskets handed out by St. Vincent de Paul will be distributed in the St. Vincent de Paul parking lot, behind St. Joseph’s School, at 222 West Spruce St, on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
President of St. Vincent de Paul Mary Kay Albrechtson said that the organization has been a presence in Rawlins for over three decades.
“St. Vincent de Paul started in Rawlins in 1983 with 12 volunteers. The first year, they helped 25 families in need for Christmas,” Albrechtson said. “Today, we have over 40 volunteers who help on a weekly/daily basis. During the holidays, we have extra volunteers help with the food baskets. Last year, we gave out 299 Christmas food baskets in one day. With the rising cost of groceries, we expect that number to be even higher this year.”
Each basket handed out includes a traditional Christmas dinner along with a Christmas Eve dinner and a light Christmas morning breakfast.
Albrechtson said that the baskets will be handed out as a mobile food drive. She also said that there isn’t a need to call ahead to reserve a basket.
Families will drive through the south end parking lot of the church and then the volunteers will hand out each of the baskets.
With the rising cost of groceries, Albrechtson said that St. Vincent de paul always accepts monetary donations to help purchase the food. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 1654, Rawlins, WY. 82301.
“St. Vincent de Paul has never questioned whether or not the family asking for food needs the help. It is not for us to judge their needs. Rawlins is such a caring community. The schools have canned food drives for us, as does the rec center, some churches and several businesses, organizations and individuals come to our aid on a regular basis,” Albrechtson said. “Without their help, we would not be able to help others in need. We are neighbors helping neighbors.
“With the prices of groceries sky rocketing through the roof, you can imagine that we are busier than ever! Even families with a decent salary cannot afford groceries to feed their families, and so our numbers of families that we are helping is also sky rocketing. St. Vincent de Paul volunteers never question a family as to whether or not they need the food. If they ask for food, we give them food. It is none of our business to question their needs for help feeding their family.”