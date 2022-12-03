Image one

The annual Christmas food baskets handed out by St. Vincent de Paul will be distributed in the St. Vincent de Paul parking lot, behind St. Joseph’s School, at 222 West Spruce St, on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

 Photo courtesy of Mary Kay Albrechtson

RAWLINS – As many people this time of year rush around to make preparations for their Christmas dinners, St Vincent de Paul is working hard to make sure no one is left out of the festivities.

