MEDICINE BOW – Medicine Bow Marshal Roger Hawks never expected to be helping bring a life into the world when he clocked in for work on Sunday, Jan. 29.
During that snowy winter day, Hawks thought it was going to be just another typical day at work.
“It was just a normal winter day in Wyoming. The roads were terrible that day,” he said. “There were a lot of road closures and a lot of crashes happened just a couple of days before that. I was sitting on a ‘road closed’ gate, making sure people weren’t going through because the roads were pretty bad.”
Hawks said that he received a call at 11:23 a.m. that day from dispatch to go to certain address in town for a woman that was in labor.
“So, I headed over there and because I wasn’t too far away, I arrived at 11:28 a.m. As I was pulling into the driveway, the husband came out and said that her water just broke,” Hawks said. “I have five kids myself and my wife has had long labors herself. So, the fact that her water had just broken, in my experience, didn’t mean that it was an immediate thing.”
After arriving to the home, Hawks made his way into the basement where the mom was. He said that at that point, she told him that her contractions were only 2 ½ - 5 minutes apart.
“I told her that we had a little bit of time and that the ambulance was on its way from Hanna. They’d gotten a crew together in Medicine Bow, too,” he said. “In that moment, you’re thinking about all of the things that can go wrong. We just have kind of a basic med kit in our vehicles.
“But Mom was doing good. She didn’t seem like she was in any immediate stress. However, as I was getting some more information from her, she told me that she felt like she needed to push.”
Hawks said that he told her that she was crowning and that she needed to start pushing.
“So, she pushed two times, and she delivered a little baby girl. From the time the call came in at 11:23 a.m., the baby was then born at 11:37 a.m.,” he said.
The couple welcomed their third, Naomi Storm, 7 lbs., 19 ½ inches, on that snowy morning.
Hawks said that even after being at the births of his children, it was a totally different experience.
“It was my first experience with actually delivering a baby. I’ve stopped by and gotten the chance to visit with the family since that day,” he said. “I’m in the process of trying to find someone that sews because I want to give her a onesie with our patch.”
While going through the police academy, Hawks said that he received basic medical training.
“I used to be an infant CPR instructor, so you go through some basic stuff, but nothing quite like that. It’s not something that you really train for,” he said. “I was telling our deputy marshal that we probably should add some kind of obstetrician kit in our first aid kit. Lightening usually doesn’t strike twice, but sometimes it does.”
Additionally, Hawks said that he thinks making the addition to the kits would be useful because of the rural areas across Wyoming.
“The roads were really bad that day, so the ambulance coming from Hanna was taking a while. Then, they ended up transferring Mom and baby to a hospital in Laramie,” he said. “I’m glad everything turned out good.”
When Naomi was born, she was bright pink and cried right away.
“She opened up her eyes right away and looked up at me,” Hawks said. “It was a special moment.”
Knowing that the mom was going to be delivering the baby before the ambulance could arrive, Hawks said that he was thinking, “just get it done.”
“It was really out of my control. On my way there, I was thinking about different scenarios that could happen like if it was a breach or any other complications,” he said. “She ended up being born posterior; face down instead of face up.
“I wasn’t expecting to be delivering a baby that day, that’s for sure.”