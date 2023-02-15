Image one

Medicine Bow Marshal Roger Hawks delivered baby Naomi Storm in her family's home on Sunday, Jan. 29. 

 Photo courtesy of Medicine Bow Marshal Roger Hawks

MEDICINE BOW – Medicine Bow Marshal Roger Hawks never expected to be helping bring a life into the world when he clocked in for work on Sunday, Jan. 29.

During that snowy winter day, Hawks thought it was going to be just another typical day at work.

