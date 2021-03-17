“The course of true love never did run smooth.”
Shakespeare’s famous line from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” takes on a new meaning during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly for the students involved in the University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance’s upcoming virtual performance.
Several UW dance students will portray Shakespeare’s love story while maintaining 10 feet of distance from one another onstage in the ballet “A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Socially Distanced).” Choreographer and UW professor of ballet Marsha Fay Knight recreated the entire show to comply with the department’s strict pandemic protocols, and the result is a show that pushed her students even more than usual.
“How do you tell stories of young love … but maintain distance in the telling?” Knight said. “Shakespeare’s telling of this story through dance is really different, and is kind of appropriate for what we’re all living right now. How do you maintain communication and fun and frivolity? We came up with an idea that really evolved with the creative team and the use of props that socially distance us.”
Those props include a collection of 11-foot-long garlands, saws, logs and other storytelling devices that double as onstage measuring sticks. Knight’s goal was to have props that were not only practical, but tied into the aesthetic of the costumes, serving as a continuation of the narrative. She’s beyond pleased with the finished products, which also include whimsical masks created by students under the supervision of the production’s costume designer.
Felix Mendelssohn’s score was not composed for a straightforward ballet, Knight said. Her adaption of the fantastical comedy – which was originally choreographed by ballet legend George Balanchine – focuses on the middle section of the story, eliminating the first and most of the last act of the ballet to highlight all the scenes that take place in the woods. The storyline follows the romantic adventures of two pairs of mortal lovers and the king and queen of the fairies, jumping between the real and dream worlds.
Senior dance and marketing student Madison Drab plays Peaseblossom, a fairy of Titania’s court. She was one of the few students to come into rehearsals with a deep understanding of the Shakespearean piece, and she’s happy with the selection of characters Knight chose to highlight. Drab said she thinks they help tell the same “variety of stories and relationships” as the original text.
Telling a romantic story without being able to touch her castmates or converse with them through facial expressions has been an enormous obstacle, Drab said, especially as dancers who rely on body language, rather than words, to tell stories. But the challenge has forced her to be more aware of her fellow dancers spread out in the same space, and it’s taught her to find creative storytelling techniques.
Body positioning has replaced facial expressions for this performance, Drab said, which is evident in small movements (such as how she crosses her legs a certain way to indicate curiosity). Knight said the crew is also using projections of text excerpts to help fill in any narrative gaps.
“I really enjoy the rather profound relationship that one has to text, even when told through movement, so I’m experimenting with projecting in a really artistic way,” she said. “For instance, ‘My mistress with a monster is in love’ would be projected when Oberon witnesses Titania enticing Bottom back to her grotto.”
In some ways, she added, these livestreamed performances are an experiment that the department hopes to learn from so the ballet can be produced again in the fall with a live, in-person audience.
“It gives us an opportunity to evaluate our work before we offer it again to the public,” she said.
That opportunity will be particularly special coming off a school year that kept the dancers apart for a seven-week period. Dance class and rehearsals don’t translate well over Zoom, but Knight said that experience helped her students be more present in their in-person interactions and appreciate their accomplishments even more.
Drab agreed, adding that she didn’t realize how important the student dance community was to her until it was taken away.
“The community we have, and the importance and growth as an artist and performer that community has on you, was really evident when we were apart,” Drab said. “We were able to rebuild that as we came back together, and I think that makes this production even stronger.”
Reflecting on how flexible the department has had to be throughout the pandemic, Drab is thankful she chose UW’s dance program – and she said Knight’s work to adapt “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” has blown her out of the water.
“Our department is honestly doing amazing at keeping us safe while still allowing us to do what we love in the sense of being onstage and being in person,” she said. “They’ve been pushing for us to have these opportunities when it’s not happening anywhere else, and their commitment to us and our learning and our experiences has really shined through.”
IF YOU GO
When: 7:30 p.m., March 18-20; 2 p.m., March 20-21
Where: Livestreamed from the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Main Stage
Cost: $5
Call: 307-766-6666 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday