RAWLINS -- The Rawlins City Council voted in favor of revoking the municipal waste hauler license of Dirty Boyz Sanitation Service, a garbage pickup company, during the meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
The vote was not unanimous, with DeBari Martinez, Chris Weisenburg, Mayor Terry Weickum and Linda Smith voting in favor of it and Aaron Durst and Jacquelin Wells voting against it. Councilor Darril Garner abstained from the vote.
After being notified that Dirty Boyz was diverting municipal solid waste (MSW) to a facility other than Rawlins Municipal Landfill/Transfer Station, the company received a letter from the city of Rawlins on Oct. 14, 2022, was in violation of the city’s municipal waste hauler license requirements.
The letter states that it is alleged that the company is diverting MSW to a facility other than Rawlins Municipal Landfill/Transfer Station. That is a violation of Section 8.08.260 (B).
It also provides a summary of the evidence for the allegations.
Between Aug. 22, 2022 – Sept. 3, 2022, Dirty Boyz Sanitation Service brought 30 loads of MSW to the Rawlins Municipal Landfill/Transfer Station.
Between Sept. 5, 2022 – Sept. 24, 2022, Dirty Boyz brought 45 loads of MSW to the landfill/transfer station.
Between Sept. 26, 2022 – Oct. 11, 2022, Dirty Boyz brought five loads of MSW to the landfill/transfer station
Between Oct. 11, 2022, to the date of the letter, Dirty Boyz had not brought any complete loads of MSW to the landfill/transfer station.
The decrease in the amount of materials that were being brought to the landfill/transfer station appeared to show that Dirty Boyz was taking the municipal solid waste to a different facility that isn’t within the municipal limits.
The letter also included a 10-day opportunity for Dirty Boyz to either come into compliance or to respond to the notice.
The city of Rawlins received a written response from Dirty Boyz on Oct. 24.
In the letter, it states that Dirty Boyz views the waste that the company picks up as a commodity.
It states, “A commodity is a tangible item that may be bought or sold; something produced for commerce. Commodities are defined as marketable goods or wares, such as, raw or partially processed materials. The product/waste we pick up from our customers in Rawlins is treated as a commodity by my company and is taken to the Front Range Landfill. The Front Range Landfill is a modern, municipal solid waste landfill in Erie Colorado, that uses municipal solid waste to capture landfill gas as a safe and renewable energy service.”
However, Dirty Boyz made no indication that the company has plans to stop taking the waste that is picked up to the Front Range Landfill.
Dirty Boyz received a written notice of the hearing on Oct. 25, 2022, informing the company that revocation of their license was to be considered by the city council during the meeting on Nov. 1, 2022.
Before the voting, a public hearing was held during the meeting in order for members of the community to voice their opinions on the matter.
Rawlins resident Ray Hanson spoke against the revoking of the Dirty Boyz’s license during the public hearing. He said that he thinks that the city should not be monopolizing what is done with the trash system.
“I work in an industry that is very competitive. If there were one brand of gasoline and one gasoline station in this town, I guarantee that you would be paying much more,” he said. “We’re founded on a free economy. I don’t believe that we should be taking business from free enterprise in our city.”
Vice-mayor Wells motioned to table the revocation and re-open talks regarding methane reclamation and recycling of MSW products and considering reducing tipping fees to be more in line with other facilities across the state.
Councilor Durst said that he felt confused and frustrated about the situation.
“As was said, we put a notice out for a hearing and then we forced the company to come in here. We’ve now done that twice,” Durst said. “Both times, we have just voted to postpone it with no talks, no discussion. I don’t understand why we put such an effort into finding them and sending a citation, just to come in here and not discuss it and keep postponing it. Even the last time, they asked us to hash it out right here.”
Wells said that she has no intention in harming the company by tabling the matter. She said that she personally uses the services of Dirty Boyz and she thinks that the city of Rawlins needs both trash pickup companies operating.
“We need both companies. We need both companies operating in our town. We don’t need a monopoly on any trash industry,” Wells said. “There has to be some kind of compromise. There has to be some kind of way to work this out where everybody involved can reap some benefits from this.”
Martinez said that he also uses the Dity Boyz’ services but feels that the ordinance should be enforced.
“If the company would take the garbage where it’s supposed to go but they don’t like the ordinance, they still have that right to take it to court. I have no problem with that. If the court rules against the city, then the staff needs to sit down and make the changes,” Martinez said. “I took an out four years ago to support our ordinances and to enforce our ordinances.”
Weickum said that he agreed with Martinez.
“I’ve been friends with the Dirty Boyz family forever and I hate this. It’s put a strain on it. But, DeBari’s right,” Weickum said. “There’s an ordinance. If we don’t enforce this ordinance, then how can we expect our police to enforce any ordinance?”
Following a lengthy conversation, the council voted to revoke the license of Dirty Boyz.