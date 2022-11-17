Dirty Boyz

 File Photo, Rawlins Times

RAWLINS -- The Rawlins City Council voted in favor of revoking the municipal waste hauler license of Dirty Boyz Sanitation Service, a garbage pickup company, during the meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. 

The vote was not unanimous, with DeBari Martinez, Chris Weisenburg, Mayor Terry Weickum and Linda Smith voting in favor of it and Aaron Durst and Jacquelin Wells voting against it. Councilor Darril Garner abstained from the vote.


