Image one

During the 2022 Christmas holiday season, St. Christopher’s Highway of Carbon County put a twist on a yearly tradition to help some local organizations. Pictured above is executive director Shauna Roberts.

 Photo courtesy of Rev. Bobbe Fitzhugh

CARBON COUNTY – During the 2022 Christmas holiday season, St. Christopher’s Highway of Carbon County put a twist on a yearly tradition to help some local organizations.

A reverse advent calendar giving initiative was hosted.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus