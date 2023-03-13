SARATOGA -- Saratoga’s new mayor, Chuck Davis, completed his new administration at the March 7 town council meeting when he hired Corina Daley to be his new town treasurer and reappointed Marie Christen to continue as his town clerk.

Mayor Davis began shaping his administration at his first council meeting when he hired the longtime Carbon County law enforcement professional Mike Morris to be his new police chief.

