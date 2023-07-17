CARBON COUNTY – During the recent SummerFest event in Rawlins, attendees got the chance to meet some feline friends and even potentially take one home.
Pet Partners of Carbon County held an adoption event at SummerFest.
“Pet Partners serves all of Carbon County. We take feral cats and kittens from all over Carbon County,” president of Pet Partners of Carbon County Margaret Quintrall said. “This year, we’ve taken in 152 already.”
Quintrall said that they currently have 45 kittens.
“We’re going to probably be having adoption events either bi-weekly or bi-monthly because we still have kittens that are ‘on the bubble’ of being ready to be adopted,” she said. “All summer long, we’re going to have kittens.
“We thought that with the way winter was this year, the kitten population was going to be lower. That’s not the case.”
She added that last year, they got 254 cats over the whole year.
“This year, we’re already at 152 and it’s July,” she said. “We’ve got people from Baggs calling us and saying that they’ve had an explosion in the number of cats. We’ve got fosters in Saratoga that are also getting more and more.
“We currently have five foster homes. We house the ferals in a shed, out on Cherokee Road, that has air conditioning; it’s a very small shed.”
Also, Quintrall said that they use the foster homes to socialize the kittens.
For information about Pet Finders can be found on the organization’s Facebook page, “Pet Finders of Carbon County.”
“We also provide spay and neuter assistance. We pay a certain portion to spay or neuter a cat or a dog,” she said. “It’s not based on qualification. For anybody that turns in an application, we will send them a coupon that will give them a discount.
“There’s no reason that people shouldn’t spay and neuter their animals. Because of the overpopulation in shelters, they really need to spay and neuter. People are so tempted to breed, but it’s not the best thing for them.”