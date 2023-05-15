RAWLINS – There was a packed house present on Friday, May 12, to celebrate the grand reopening of the Carbon County Courthouse.
The special occasion prompted speeches from elected officials such as Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, Wyoming Supreme Court member Honorable Chief Justice Kate Fox, Carbon County Commissioner Willing “John” Johnson and Honorable District Court Judge Dawnessa Snyder, 2nd Judicial District.
“What a great day for Carbon County,” Gordon said. “This courthouse was started and built with a Democratic governor, Leslie Miller, and was finished under Nels Smith, a Republican governor. I think that tells a lot about the state of Wyoming.”
Gordon added, “If you think about how important courts are, and you think about how vital the security is, the technological improvements in this building are amazing. This is a wonderful day; one that Carbon County will long remember.
“What a beautiful building it is. It has stood the test of time. It is an anchor for this community.”
Carbon County Board of Commissioners Vice Chairman R. Travis Moore served at the master of ceremonies and Wall Street Journal’s best-selling author James Chandler also gave a speech during the celebration.
The courthouse’s illustrious history began in 1940 when it was completed as a federal government Work Projects Administration (WPA) project.
Throughout the years, the courthouse served many purposes such as being the location of the public library, county jail and the sheriff’s personal residence.
Due to the building being over seven decades old, the need to make improvements to address the safety issues became apparent.
During his speech, Moore said that the planning began in 2016. When 76% of the registered voters in Carbon County voted in favor of the sixth penny tax on May 7, 2019, it became a funding source for the project.
Of the $28 million that was budgeted for the Courthouse and Carbon Building Improvement Project, $18 million came from the sixth penny specific purpose tax.
$10 million was financed through NBH Bank, and the county received grants that totaled over half a million dollars from sources such as the Wyoming Supreme Court, Wyoming Department of Homeland Security, the CARES Act and the State Loan and Investment Board.
In order to move operations out of the courthouse during the construction, an interim justice center was purchased on May 12, 2020, and was used from Aug. 2020 until March 2023.
The interim justice center served as the temporary location for the district court clerk, county attorney, circuit court, district court and public health.
Sept. 16, 2020, marked the day that construction began on the newly renovated courthouse.
An open house was held on Aug. 13, 2021, for the courthouse annex (first floor). The public got the opportunity to tour the remodeled library and public health offices.
The administrative offices were then able to be moved to the Carbon Building – Courthouse Annex (second floor) as the permanent location on Dec. 13, 2021. The relocation included the county clerk, treasurer, assessor, fire warden, emergency management and I.T.
In February 2023, the attorney’s office was relocated to the fourth floor; the sheriff’s office, victim witness and division of criminal investigation were moved to the courthouse’s first floor.
The circuit court, district court, district court clerk and probation and parole were moved to the courthouse’s second and third floors in March 2023.
On a future date, the public defender and Guardian ad Litem will also be moved to the newly renovated courthouse.
Some of the improvements made during the renovation include updating existing fire sprinklers, fire alarms and fire walls, replacement/repairs to the aging and leaking plumbing, mechanical systems, elevator, roof, parking and security systems and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) upgrades.
Additionally, the criminal justice functions in the courthouse were consolidated in order to “promote efficiency.”
A larger spectator gallery was added to the circuit courtroom, which improves visibility and security to promote “judicial best practices.”
Centralized security screening was added to promote security by providing one point of entry.
A new, secure access point was added for inmates to be securely escorted from the transport vehicle to the courtrooms with no movement through public spaces within the courthouse.
The sheriff’s office functions were consolidated in order to “be responsive to law enforcement needs and public access.”
The renovations that were made include the “long vacated jail” that now serves as an onsite and functional county attorney’s office.
The coroner’s office was moved to a new, bigger facility.