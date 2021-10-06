Birth announcement Oct 6, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mary and Kalvin Wood announce the birth of their son, Mckay Tye Wood, on Oct. 2, 2021. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Jerry's legacy: Man leaves house, everything in it to local hospice Labor shortage impacting Laramie businesses Rodeo queen wants to bring attention to missing and murdered Indigenous people Council gives city attorney her pink slip Determining the need for affordable housing in Saratoga Latest e-Edition Rawlins eTimes To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists