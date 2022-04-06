Birth announcement Birth announcement Apr 6, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recently born at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County:Maddox Robert Rader was born March 29, 2022, to Maddy and Matthew Rader. He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Terri and Jon Winter. Paternal grandparents are Lisa and David Rader. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now What I learned in a dark movie theater Critical response: Water failure could take years to fix, city says to expect restrictions Eclipses, meteors and comets ... oh my! 2022 promises to be busy, eventful for stargazers Wyoming author recounts macabre story of Big Nose George Former Cheney donors send Hageman support Latest e-Edition Rawlins eTimes To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists