Sara and Ryan Harkins announce the birth of their daughter, Natalya Marie Harkins, on Sept. 8, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds, 0.9 ounces.

She was welcomed by her parents and maternal grandparents, Butch and Shannon Deveraux, and Peter Costopoulos; and her paternal grandparents, Charles and Kathleen Harkins.

