The University of Wyoming has announced its Provost’s Honor Roll for the 2021 fall semester. This list recognizes undergraduates who have completed at least six by fewer than 12 credit hours with a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Carbon County students on the list include: Karah Micaiah Pantle of Encampment; Megan A. Cragun, Chad J. Fross, Lizbeth P. Montano-Banda, Janessa R. Murry and Brittney Rodriguez of Rawlins; and Guy M. Erickson of Riverside.
Laramie County Community College has announced its President’s and Vice President’s honor rolls for the 2021 fall semester.
The President’s Honor Roll is for students who have earned a GPA of 3.75 and higher. Carbon County students on the list are: Dalton Douglas Coleman, McKenzie Jo Earl, Crystal Alcantar Torres and Kelsey Elaine Wanner of Rawlins; and Maximillian Daniel Dahl of Saratoga.
The Vice President’s Honor Roll is for students who have earned a GPA of 3.5-3.74. Rebecca Bailey Padget of Rawlins is on this list.
The University of Wyoming has released its Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman honor rolls for the 2021 fall semester recognizing students above freshman standing who have earned a GPA of 3.4 and freshmen who have at least a GPA of 3.25.
Carbon County students on the honor rolls include: Rachel D. Broyles of Arlington; Alyssa Marie Vannorman of Baggs; Noelle Autumn Peterson and Samuel Henry Schneider of Encampment; Perri Ann Freeman and Charlee Solaas of Hanna; Cory Taylor Claycomb, Mckayla B. Earl, Chantel C. Flores, Katelyn I. Frakes, Katelyn M. France, Brendan Charles Gemelli, Joshua A. Mendoza, Tristin Mikesell, Jacob Pacheco, Hailee N. Rose, Haili K. Shepard, Mylee B. Tanner and Darby J. Thayer of Rawlins; Campbell P. Grabow, Jaxon J. King, Riley Little, Anthony J. Sandoval and Cristian D. Soles of Saratoga; Hailey Barkhurst of Savery; and Megan VanMatre of Sinclair.