There are 11 students from Carbon County on the 2022 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll for the University of Wyoming. The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 GPA.
They are Gabrielle D. Pitt of Baggs; Karah Micaiah Pantle of Encampment; Megan A. Cragun, Savannah F. Garcia, Hunter Keagan Keplinger and Janessa R. Murry of Rawlins; Guy M. Erickson of Riverside: Bradley A. Bifano, Jaxon J. King and Anthony J. Sandoval of Saratoga; and Jiaqi Wang of Sinclair.
There are 20 students from Carbon County on the 2022 spring semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls for the University of Wyoming. The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing enrolled for at least 12 credit hours who earned a 3.4 or GPA and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better GPA.
They are Rachel D. Broyles of Arlington; Noelle Autumn Peterson of Encampment; Madison L. Campbell of Hanna; Taylar R. Scott of Medicine Bow; Shae Belford, Chantel C. Flores, Katelyn M. France, Brendan Charles Gemelli, Joshua A. Mendoza, Tristin Mikesell, Gabriel Murry, Hailee Noelle Rose, Alissa Sellars, Stacey Lee Smith, Mylee B. Tanner and Darby J. Thayer; Reid M. Schroeder of Riverside; Kaitlyn M. Campbell, Madison Alexis Greenberg and Cristian Daniel Carr Soles of Saratoga.