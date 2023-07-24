Tom Sarvey

Thomas Sarvey was appointed the city manager effective last week after Rawlins City Council’s nationwide search.

 Photo courtesy of the city of Rawlins

RAWLINS -- Thomas Sarvey was appointed the city manager effective last week after Rawlins City Council’s nationwide search.

Sarvey has been acting as interim city manager and as finance director for over nine months, including guiding the city through finalizing the fiscal year 2020-2021 audit and the fiscal year 2023-2024 budgeting season.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus