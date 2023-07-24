RAWLINS -- Thomas Sarvey was appointed the city manager effective last week after Rawlins City Council’s nationwide search.
Sarvey has been acting as interim city manager and as finance director for over nine months, including guiding the city through finalizing the fiscal year 2020-2021 audit and the fiscal year 2023-2024 budgeting season.
“I am thrilled to be part of the city of Rawlins team and the Rawlins community. I love that roots run deep in Rawlins yet welcomes new people to its community. I want to thank all those who have made my family and I feel so welcome," state Sarvey in a press release.
"The city of Rawlins has great employees who do a magnificent job of keeping the city moving. The city of Rawlins is facing many challenges currently. I look forward to leading staff on the rehabilitation of the City’s water supply and transmission, deferred maintenance of city facilities, the Brownfield grant for dangerous and dilapidated buildings, and improving the City’s financial and information systems."
In his time as interim city manager, Sarvey led the city through a busy budget season and identified multiple ways to improve the city’s financial situation.
His goals include creating a solid and well-managed investment strategy for reserves to produce interest income to help sustain the city’s projects, reassessing insurance options for potential cost savings, and working with Council and Departments to create a functional and all-inclusive depreciation plan.
This plan will ensure that funds are set aside for the maintenance and eventual replacement of assets such as equipment, buildings, and infrastructure. He was responsible for City Manager and Finance Director duties.
Sarvey added, “In the 15 months that I have been with the city of Rawlins, I have been able to develop positive relationships with many people in the Rawlins community and look forward to developing more. It is a great time to live in Rawlins.
"Rawlins is a great place to raise a family, to work, to recreate, and to live. I know that as a city government and as a community, we can unite to create even more progress and growth. I would like to thank the Rawlins City Council for having confidence in me and allowing me to have this opportunity to lead the operations of the city of Rawlins.”
In his time since his hire as finance director in May 2022, Sarvey has been focused on creating a deeper analysis of the city’s financial situation, which is crucial for informed decision-making about spending, budgeting, and preparing for the future. He has also created reports for city council, department heads, and the public to review. These can be found at www.rawlinswy.gov/financials.
Sarvey is a Wyoming native who has worked throughout Wyoming, including the Johnson and Park County School Districts, the West Park Hospital District in Cody, and for the city of Casper. He has a dual Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Business Administration from the University of Wyoming and is a Wyoming-licensed CPA (Certified Public Accountant). Sarvey and his wife have four children. He enjoys the outdoor opportunities our region offers and cheering on the Wyoming Cowboys.
