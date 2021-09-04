Pair of Carbon County students named to college honor rolls

More than 300 students were named to the spring 2021 semester honor rolls for Sheridan College, including a pair of Carbon County students.

Kenneth Rayond was named to the President’s Honor Roll, which requires full-time students to complete at least 12 credit hours of education with a cumulative GPA of 4.0.

Wyatt Duncan was named to the Vice President’s Honor Roll, which is for full-time students that maintain a 3.5 or higher GPA.

