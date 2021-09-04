College honor rolls Sept. 4: College honor rolls Sep 4, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pair of Carbon County students named to college honor rollsMore than 300 students were named to the spring 2021 semester honor rolls for Sheridan College, including a pair of Carbon County students.Kenneth Rayond was named to the President’s Honor Roll, which requires full-time students to complete at least 12 credit hours of education with a cumulative GPA of 4.0.Wyatt Duncan was named to the Vice President’s Honor Roll, which is for full-time students that maintain a 3.5 or higher GPA. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Nirvana sued by man who was nude baby on "Nevermind" cover Military training exercise to prompt closure of US 287 north of Rawlins Pursuit, manhunt leads to arrest US appeals court refuses to end CDC's eviction moratorium Carbon County Republicans call mask mandate 'unconstitutional' Latest e-Edition Rawlins eTimes To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists