Do you have a passion for sports, arts or entertainment?
Do you keep up with local government and education?
Do you enjoy writing captivating stories that make an immediate impact in your community?
If so, being a freelance reporter or hired reporter for your local newspaper might be what you’re looking for in a profession.
The Rawlins Times is actively seeking talented writers to dovetail with our team of professional journalists to provide engaging, relevant coverage of a variety issues and topics.
When I took over as the editor of the Rawlins Times about a year ago, I made it a goal of mine to bring local coverage back to the community’s newspaper despite living in Rock Springs.
I feel like our reporting team has done our best to provide up-to-date coverage of city council meetings, school board meetings, community features and events.
However, as you know, there is much more that needs to be covered in Carbon County.
Boots on the ground is essential to bringing the best journalism that this community deserves.
With school beginning next month, there is going to be an increase in events happening in the community.
I am seeking a team of writers that can cover a multitude of topics, ranging from city government to education and high school sports.
Our staff at the Rawlins Times has been featured in many publications throughout the state, including Adams Publishing Groups other three newspapers in Wyoming: the Cheyenne Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Rocket Miner, as well as the Wyoming Business Report. It also has much wider reach of 547,923 with the APG family of websites on WyomingNews.com.
In addition to our regular publication schedules, we are looking for writers who can contribute to articles for specials such as Wellness Wyoming, Mental Health, Energy Wyoming, Fall Road Trips, Events and Tourism and many more!
If you’re interested in being considered, please send your resume (containing details about relevant writing experience), cover letter and four to six relevant samples to Rawlins Times editor Tyler Johnson at editor@rawlinstimes.com.
