RAWLINS – The annual Art Beat event, a downtown art walk, will be making its reappearance in Rawlins on Friday, Oct. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 7.
Art Beat offers fun for the whole family!
There will be opportunities to participate in the activities, as well as admire the artwork that will be on display and pieces, which are made by local artists, that will be available to purchase.
The event will kick off Friday, Oct. 6, from 4 – 8 p.m. The fun will continue on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The applications for artists and businesses interested in being involved in the event can be found on the Rawlins DDA/Main Street’s website, www.downtownrawlins.com.
