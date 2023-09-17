RAWLINS -- The Rawlins Downtown Development Authority (DDA)/Main Street has announced the artists that that will be showcased during the seventh annual Art Beat event, which will take place on Oct. 6 and 7.
The following local artists will take part in the annual event:
Brooke Armstrong - hair feather designs
Betty Salisbury - ceramics and stained glass
Donald Owens - metalwork
Heidi Larsen - painting, textiles and more
Jerrod James - wood carvings
Kathy Neuman - pottery
Keila McCuddy - pencil/pen drawing and more
Marge McCrea - photography, raki, jewelry and more
Still House Blues - music
Windy Newbrough - pottery
Also, art from students at Rawlins Elementary, Middle and High Schools will be features.
On Friday, Oct. 6, at 4:15 p.m., and on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 10:30 a.m., Jerrod James will be giving wood carving demonstrations on the back patio of Windswept Goods, located at 410 W Cedar St.
Still House blues will be providing live music on Friday, Oct. 6, from 5 - 8 p.m., on Cedar and 4th Street.
Rawlins in Motion will have a dance performance on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., at Artistry in Glass, located at 213 2nd St.
During Art Beat, on Friday, Oct. 6, Brooke Armstrong will be offering hair feather designs at Felicity Hair and Lash Studio, located at 406 W Cedar St.
Also on Friday, Oct. 6, those in attendance can take part in creating terra-cotta wind chimes at Red Desert Arts, located at 116A 4th St.
Those who are interested can create thumbprint collage creations on Oct. 6 and 7 at the Rawlins DDA/Main Street, located at 116A 4th St. (upstairs).
At studio 519, located at 519 W Cedar St., DIT wood and fabric pumpkins can be created on Oct. 6 and 7.
A mini canvas magnet art piece will be able to be made on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Red Desert Arts.
On Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8, there will be a Workshop STEM activity taking place at the Business innovation Hub, located at 116A 4th St. (upstairs).
On Oct. 6 and 7, at participating businesses throughout downtown Rawlins, attendees can take a selfie with an artist and/or art, and post on Facebook or Instagram with #wyoartbeat, for a chance to win $100.
The following downtown businesses will be participating in Art Beat:
Artistry in Glass
Bi-Rite Sporting Goods
Bucks Sports Grill
Business Innovation Hub
Evolution Fitness
Felicity's Hair and Lash Studio
Markey Real Estate
Rawlins DDA/Main Street
Rawlins in Motion
Red Desert Arts
Studio 519
Windswept Goods
Wyoming Women's Gifts
