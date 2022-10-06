Athlete of the Week: Rawlins senior Ryann Smith By Tyler Johnson editor@rawlinstimes.com Oct 6, 2022 Oct 6, 2022 Updated 1 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rawlins High School senior Ryann Smith is the Rawlins Times Athlete of the Week. Photo courtesy of Zachary School Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RAWLINS – Rawlins High School senior Ryann Smith is the Rawlins Times Athlete of the Week.Smith, who has verbally committed to run cross country and track at the University of Wyoming, is the daughter of Jon and Anna Smith. She has two siblings: Payton and Lauren.Her favorite class is currently math.“It is easy to do and I enjoy working with numbers,” she said.Smith’s favorite song to listen to before a meet is “Too Much” by rapper Drake. “It gets me in the right mindset because it talks about not thinking too much and it helps to calm me down,” she said.Smith looks up to her grandfather.“He was in the Vietnam War and is a really strong person,” she said. “He has great character, which is why I look up to him.”Her favorite quote comes from famous Olympian and runner Usain Bolt.“The sky has no limits. Neither should you.”She said it’s her favorite because “it motivates me to always push myself further than I believe I can.”After high school, she plans on attending the University of Wyoming to continue her running career and study kinesiology. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ryann Smith Sport School Rawlins High School Payton Lauren Anna Smith University Of Wyoming Quote Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Movement to ‘re-indigenize’ Yellowstone gains steam Fall festivities to fawn over in Carbon County Staffers stand up for county assessor With Indian Child Welfare Act at risk, lawmakers mull action Feds approve Wyoming's National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan Latest e-Edition Rawlins eTimes To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section 2022 Women of Wyoming To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.