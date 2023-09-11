RAWLINS — The name of the suspect who was arrested for attempted murder on Sunday, Sept. 3, has been revealed by local law enforcement.
Melvin Leon Bagley, 73, appeared in Carbon County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Sept. 6. His charges include two counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and reckless driving, according to the press release from Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Bagley remains in custody at the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office with a $500,000 cash bond as of Monday, Sept. 11.
At 12:41 p.m. on Sept. 3, WHP responded to the area of milepost 22 on US 287 for a complaint of a man with a gun, the press release stated. The caller advised dispatch a relative shot her and another family member. The victims fled towards Rawlins, followed by the assailant in a separate vehicle. The caller reported the assailant rammed the back of their vehicle and continued shooting at them.
Rawlins Troopers were able to intercept the vehicles near milepost 14 where the suspect surrendered. The victims were transported to the Carbon County Memorial Hospital. The seriousness of the second victim’s injuries required they be further transported to a trauma center.
The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch and EMS, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations and the Rawlins Police Department were also mentioned in the press release for their assistance.
