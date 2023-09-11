Melvin Bagley

RAWLINS — The name of the suspect who was arrested for attempted murder on Sunday, Sept. 3, has been revealed by local law enforcement.

Melvin Leon Bagley, 73, appeared in Carbon County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Sept. 6. His charges include two counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and reckless driving, according to the press release from Wyoming Highway Patrol.

