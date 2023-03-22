...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches
above 8000 feet. Total snow accumulations up to 4 inches below
8000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 MPH.
* WHERE...North Laramie Range, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains,
Shirley Basin, Central Carbon County, and Southwest Carbon
County.
* WHEN...Until Midnight Wednesday Night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
As we continue compiling information for our first-ever Community Connections publication and online guide to clubs and service organizations, we want to make sure we haven’t left out anyone who wants to be included.
Below is the list of organizations we received completed forms from here in Carbon County. If your group’s name isn’t listed here and you tried to submit information, please email rachel@girtcommunications.com so freelancer Rachel Girt can be sure to include your information. (If this is the first you’re hearing of our project, head online to wyomingnews.com/community-connections and fill out the brief form you will find there no later than Friday, March 24.)
Carbon County 4-H
Carbon County Historical Society/Wyoming Historical Society
Care Fair 2023
Elk Mountain — Dominos Club
Elk Mountain — LEGO Club
Elk Mountain Library — Kid’s Story Time
Encampment Library — Book Club
Encampment Library — Craft and Chat Group
Encampment Library — Mah Jongg Group
Encampment Library — Sewing Group
Encampment Library — YOGA Group
Friends of the Old Pen
Hanna Library — Kid’s Story Time
LSRV Baggs Library — Book Club
LSRV Baggs Library — Kid’s Story Time
Medicine Bow Library — Kid’s Story Time
Platte Valley Trout Unlimited #495
Rawlins Library — Book Club
Rawlins Library — Kid’s Story Time
Rawlins Library — LEGO / Craft Club
Rawlins Library — Sit & Stitch Group
Rawlins Library — TECH 101
Rawlins Library — Teen D&D Club
Saratoga Library — Book Club
Saratoga Library — Kid’s Story Time
Saratoga Library — Knitter’s Group
Saratoga Library — LEGO Club
Sinclair Library — After School Club
St Vincent de Paul — Food Bank
Thank you to everyone who has responded so far, and we hope you find this new project useful when it comes out next month.