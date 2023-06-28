SARATOGA – It was recently announced that Bank of Commerce (BOC), a locally-owned community bank in Rawlins, will be opening a full-service branch in Saratoga.
According to the BOC president and CEO, they are planning to open the Saratoga branch as soon as fall 2023.
“We have received approval from the regulatory bodies to actually open a branch. "Now, we have to work on staffing it,” he said. “Staffing can always be a challenge. But we are working on hiring some folks.
“Before we open, we really want to make sure that we have the opportunity to train those people to be able to confidently and comfortably be able to provide those services to our customers.”
According to France, one of the things that they pride themselves on is customer service.
“If they don’t know our products and they don’t know our Software Solutions, it makes it more difficult for them to do as good of a job as what we'd like to see,” he said. “We’ve got a few people hired already. We’re looking for one or two more.
“Then, we’re actually bringing those folks to Rawlins and training them in our branch here. Once we feel comfortable that they are where they need to be from a training standpoint, we will start putting a more definitive date out there. But our goal is sometime in early fall, if we can.”
France discussed the reasoning behind the decision to open a full-service branch in Saratoga.
“We’ve been doing business in the Platte Valley for many years,” he said. “But we have recently done a lot more lending business over there. In discussion with our customers over there and folks interested in being our customers, they feel like maybe there’s a lack of options over there.”
He added that there are a number of people there who do bank with them, even though they are located in Rawlins.
“We feel like it’s important for us to try and provide the folks in the Platte Valley with a more convenient option, if you will, for us to bank with them,” France said. “Also, I think there’s a number of people who just want a choice.
“And they don’t really feel like they have a great choice right now, or as good of a choice that they would like.”
France said that they feel like it is a great opportunity for them to “expand their business footprint.”
According to a press release from BOC, Karen Youngberg joined the team last fall with 40 years of valuable banking experience and “will continue to serve in a leadership role at the new branch.”
Youngberg said, “We are pleased to expand our presence in Carbon County. Our core strengths remain in personal attention, local decision making and exceptional service.”