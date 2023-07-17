RAWLINS – The highly anticipated Bark in the Park event in Rawlins is scheduled for Saturday, July 22.
The event, set to be held at Washington Park, will take place from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. There will be a community dog walk that will start at 9:30 a.m.
During the community dog walk, the costume contest will take place. Attendees are encouraged to dress themselves and their furry companions up in a costume to win a prize!
In addition to the community dog walk and costume contest, there will also be vendors, “silly dog” contests and dog demonstrations.
During the event, donations are going to be accepted for the local dog park.
Friendly, well-behaved and leashed dogs are welcome.
