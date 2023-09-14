CARBON COUNTY -- The Bureau of Land Management High Desert District, in cooperation with Carbon County Weed and Pest Control District (CCWP), plans to continue cheatgrass treatments on multiple lands, including those managed by the Rawlins Field Office and associated partners during autumn of 2023.

Treatments will be carried out via the aerial application of herbicide which specifically targets invasive annual grasses. The treatments will be implemented in accordance with the herbicide label requirements and special conditions specified in the National Environmental Policy Act authorization.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters
comments powered by Disqus