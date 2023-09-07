CHEYENNE -- With a shared commitment to control expanding populations of noxious and invasive weeds, the Bureau of Land Management will partner with Carbon County Weed and Pest, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and local landowners for weed treatments in the Northern Shirley Basin Area (i.e., Chalk Mountain).

To combat cheatgrass and downy brome expansion and improve habitat for wildlife and livestock grazing, the herbicide imazapic will be sprayed from a helicopter from Sept. 11 through the month of September. Actual spraying days will depend on weather conditions. The greater project area encompasses more than 12,000 acres of public, state and private land impacted by these weeds.

