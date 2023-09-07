CHEYENNE -- With a shared commitment to control expanding populations of noxious and invasive weeds, the Bureau of Land Management will partner with Carbon County Weed and Pest, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and local landowners for weed treatments in the Northern Shirley Basin Area (i.e., Chalk Mountain).
To combat cheatgrass and downy brome expansion and improve habitat for wildlife and livestock grazing, the herbicide imazapic will be sprayed from a helicopter from Sept. 11 through the month of September. Actual spraying days will depend on weather conditions. The greater project area encompasses more than 12,000 acres of public, state and private land impacted by these weeds.
Partnerships like this are vital to the BLM’s mission of keeping public landscapes healthy and productive for the benefit of wildlife, traditional land uses like grazing, and other resources and uses.
Any disturbance impacts to human, wildlife or livestock associated with low level helicopter flights will be short in duration and should only last a few hours as the helicopter completes application of imazapic on identified treatment units. Individuals with elevated sensitivities to herbicides should avoid the treatment areas during application.
The area will remain open during the project dates, but please use caution to avoid spraying operations. Spraying will not occur in any area whenever the helicopter pilot detects human presence. For more information, please contact Mike Murry at 307-328-4253.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.