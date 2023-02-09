CASPER — The community changed the game for youth by supporting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming (BGCCW) “Game Changers!” Reverse Raffle & Auction on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Preliminary estimates show that over $885,725 was raised for the club’s mission, “to inspire all youth, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.”

