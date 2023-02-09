Pro-baseball hall of fame member Mike Devereaux spoke to the crowd spoke to the crowd during the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming (BGCCW) “Game Changers!” Reverse Raffle & Auction on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Photo courtesy of Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming
Pictured above is the crowd that was present at the Game Changers Reverse Raffle & Auction ‘23.
The winning bidder of the 2023 Toyota 4Runner was Cassie Kirkwood, who generously donated the 4Runner back to the Club to be auctioned off as a fundraiser.
University of Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley kicked off the event by welcoming guests and inspiring them to support youth.
The club’s YoungAmeriTowne:WyoTowne mayor Brook McCarthy, age 10, then presented Mike with a YoungAmeriTowne:WyoTowne Certificate of Honor for his character, philanthropy and achievements.
CASPER — The community changed the game for youth by supporting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming (BGCCW) “Game Changers!” Reverse Raffle & Auction on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Preliminary estimates show that over $885,725 was raised for the club’s mission, “to inspire all youth, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.”
University of Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley kicked off the event by welcoming guests and inspiring them to support youth. Pro-baseball hall of fame member Mike Devereaux shared his game-changing story and encouraged athletes to stick with their goals. Despite numerous athletic awards, he shared that he considers his greatest accomplishment to be his family.
City of Casper Mayor Bruce Knell proclaimed Saturday, Feb. 4, as Mike Deveraux Day, in appreciation for his athletic and academic achievements.
Mike was also honored for providing baseball equipment to youth programs and showing children how good study habits and setting personal goals can help them succeed.
The club’s YoungAmeriTowne:WyoTowne mayor Brook McCarthy, age 10, then presented Mike with a YoungAmeriTowne:WyoTowne Certificate of Honor for his character, philanthropy and achievements.
During an impact auction, funds were raised for a renovation to the club’s Teen Center, career readiness and mental health awareness and prevention programs. Those bidding in the impact auction were entered to win a 2023 Toyota 4Runner. The winning bidder was Cassie Kirkwood, who generously donated the 4Runner back to the Club to be auctioned off as a fundraiser.
Another high point of the evening was the reverse raffle drawing for $5,000. The golden ticket winner was Cathy Strube, who generously donated the money back to the club. Her son, Joel, accepted the prize on stage on her behalf.
“This was a game-changing evening in our 53 year history of impacting the lives of youth in Central Wyoming,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming CEO, Ashley Bright. “In addition to auctioning one-of-a-kind items, trips, and experiences, we’re excited for our Teen Center renovation, career readiness and mental health awareness and prevention programs. Through the renovation and these programs, we will provide youth with the social-emotional support and vocational training necessary for them to be successful in life.”
The reverse raffle & auction is one of the club’s largest fundraisers in support of its $5.1 million dollar annual operating budget. All proceeds support providing central Wyoming youth with great futures. The club serves over 11,550 youth at 11 sites in Natrona, Converse, Fremont and Johnson Counties.