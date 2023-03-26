RAWLINS – As the first days of spring pass by, the time for the seasonal sports to begin is quickly approaching.
The Rawlins Family Recreation Center will be hosting co-ed soccer camps, for ages 3 – 5, starting on Monday, April 24 – Thursday, April 27.
The soccer camp for children three years of age will be held from 4 – 4:45 p.m.; the camp for children 4 –5 years of age will be held from 5 – 5:45 p.m.
The price for members is $30 and $40 for nonmembers.
The camps will be held inside of the recreation center, located at 1616 Harshman St.
Only tennis shoes are allowed for the camps; shin guards are required.
Practices for the co-ed U6, U8, U10 and U12 soccer league begins on April 17, with games beginning on May 2.
The practices will start depending on the coach. Games will begin on Tuesdays/Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.
The price for members is $35 and $45 for nonmembers.
Shin guards are required and metal cleats are not permitted.
The deadline for registration is April 10; late registration is subject to approval.
