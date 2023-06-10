Carbon County is currently starting the process of updating the County Land Use Plan. The Land Use Plan was last updated in 2012 and there have been changes around the county since that time. The Land Use Plan defines the preferred pattern of future land use for Carbon County, and upon the implementation of its strategies and action items, the county is poised to support growth that is done with the appreciation and understanding of local values.
Carbon County is seeking eight to 10 people to serve on the steering committee that will help guide the update of the Land Use Plan. Steering committee members must be residents of Carbon County or represent a business or entity doing business in Carbon County with significant activity associated with land use in the county.
Qualifications to be on the steering committee include:
- Must be a resident of Carbon County or represent a business or entity doing business in Carbon County with significant investment in the future of the county
- Members of this steering committee can expect a minimum of a one-year commitment with approximately three to five meetings along with monthly conference calls/virtual calls.
- Members are expected to attend all steering committee meetings.
- Members of this steering committee will serve through the completion of the document.
Those who would make good steering committee members may include:
- Businesses and residents in Carbon County and/or incorporated municipalities
- Community leaders
- Landowners from rural areas of Carbon County
- Developers and builders familiar with the conditions and challenges found in Carbon County Real estate professionals
- Natural resource professionals
- Renewable energy professionals
- Oil/gas professionals
Anyone else interested in the future of Carbon County Additional information and applications are available online at www.carbonwy.com. Return a completed application to sarahbrugger@carbonwy.com. The deadline is June 28, 2023.