Carbon County is currently starting the process of updating the County Land Use Plan. The Land Use Plan was last updated in 2012 and there have been changes around the county since that time. The Land Use Plan defines the preferred pattern of future land use for Carbon County, and upon the implementation of its strategies and action items, the county is poised to support growth that is done with the appreciation and understanding of local values.

Carbon County is seeking eight to 10 people to serve on the steering committee that will help guide the update of the Land Use Plan. Steering committee members must be residents of Carbon County or represent a business or entity doing business in Carbon County with significant activity associated with land use in the county.

