 Rawlins Times Photo

CARBON COUNTY – The Carbon County Library System (CCLS) is celebrating Library Card Sign Up Month in style.

Patrons are encouraged to sign up for a library card, update their existing account or bring a friend in to sign up for their own library card. Those who do so will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Kindle.

