CARBON COUNTY – The Carbon County Library System (CCLS) is celebrating Library Card Sign Up Month in style.
Patrons are encouraged to sign up for a library card, update their existing account or bring a friend in to sign up for their own library card. Those who do so will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Kindle.
The Library Card Sign Up Celebration will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 3 – 6:30 p.m. The celebration will take place at the branch in Sinclair, located at 604 Lincoln St.
There will be food, contests, crafts and prizes to enjoy.
The CCLS has eight different locations: Rawlins, Saratoga, Encampment, Hanna, Medicine Bow, Sinclair, Elk Mountain and Little Snake River.
Printing capabilities are available at all of the CCLS locations.
It costs 25 cents per copy for black and white and 50 cents per copy for color.
Additionally, faxing can be done at each of the CCLS locations. It costs 25 cents per copy for black and white.
All of the CCLS locations have public computers available, as well as free Wi-Fi.
All of the branches have books to check out in genres such as fiction, nonfiction, mystery, science fiction, western, large print, graphic novels, young adult, juvenile nonfiction, juvenile fiction, Spanish materials and more.
Along with being able to browse through the numerous shelves of books that are present at all of the CCLS branches, patrons can also check out audiobooks and eBooks.
With a valid library card, readers can access a myriad of eBooks and audiobooks by downloading the app “Libby,” or logging into an account on a desktop. The CCLS branches also have books on CD available to be checked out in genres such as nonfiction, fiction mystery, science fiction, western and young adult.
Looking to check out a movie?
Well, each of the CCLS branches have DVDs available in genres like nonfiction, family holiday, comedy, classic, western, action, horror, drama, TV series and even Blu-ray discs.
