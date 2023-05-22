...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wyoming...
North Platte River at Saratoga affecting Carbon County.
.Warm temperatures will continue to melt the snowpack above 9000ft
during the next couple of weeks. This will continue to cause some
rises along the North Platte River at Saratoga. The river is
currently in action stage and is expected to approach minor flood
stage Thursday morning. Stay tuned for updates if forecasts increase
for mid- to late-week.
For the Upper North Platte River...including Saratoga...flooding is
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Tuesday at 1200 PM MDT.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible. Increasing chances of minor flooding
early to mid-week with Minor Flood Stage becoming more likely.
* WHERE...North Platte River at Saratoga.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Flood stage. Water approaches low lying
areas of homes along the river in town. Water enters low lying
areas of Veterans Island Park.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 AM MDT Sunday, May 21 the stage was 7.9 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm MDT)
Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu
North Platte River
Saratoga 8.5 7.9 Sun 8 am MDT 8.2 8.4 8.5
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wyoming...
Little Snake River near Little Snake River near Dixon and Baggs
affecting Carbon County.
.Snowmelt above 9000ft will continue to create daily fluctuations on
the Little Snake River this week. Rainfall this week may add to the
rises.
For the Little Snake River...including Little Snake River near
Dixon...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.
Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 600 AM MDT.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Snake River near Little Snake River near Dixon and
Baggs.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...Impacts...Minor Flood Stage starts at 9.5 feet. Standing
water occurs over low lying areas along the left and right river
banks. Minor lowland flooding occurs near the town of Baggs.
At 10.5 feet, Moderate flooding occurs in many areas throughout the
town of Baggs. Moderate to major lowland flooding occurs from Dixon
to Baggs. Flood wave travel time to Baggs is approximately 2 to 3
hours.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 10.0 feet Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.1 feet on 02/11/1962.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Fld Observed Forecasts (11 am MDT)
Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu
Little Snake River
Little Snake River near Dixo 9.5 MSG unknown 9.6 9.8 9.7
On Thursday, May 18, Carbon County law enforcement representatives and supporters gathered at the Rawlins Police Station for the annual National Police Week Flag Ceremony to remember and honor Carbon County law enforcement heroes who laid down their lives in the service of our community and their families.
Photo courtesy of the city of Rawlins
Carbon County law enforcement gathered on Thursday, May 18, for the National Police Week flag ceremony.
RAWLINS -- On Thursday, May 18, Carbon County law enforcement representatives and supporters gathered at the Rawlins Police Station for the annual National Police Week flag ceremony to remember and honor Carbon County law enforcement heroes who laid down their lives in the service of our community and their families.
The names of those who are honored include the following:
- Deputy Sheriff Robert Widdowfield; Carbon County Sheriff's Office; end of watch was Aug. 19, 1878; the cause was gunfire
- Union Pacific Railroad Detective Henry "Tip" Vincent; end of watch was Aug. 19, 1878; the cause was gunfire
- Corporal Wayne Martinez; Wyoming Department of Corrections; end of watch was June 26, 1997; the cause was stabbing
- Lieutenant Orville Lee Ventlling; Wyoming Department of Corrections; end of watch was March 4, 1975; the cause was stabbing
- Guard Ed Samuelson; Wyoming Department of Corrections; end of watch was Nov. 1, 1907; the cause was gunfire
Lieutenant Delavan Lewis Dixon; Rawlins Police Department; end of watch was June 4, 1996; the cause was heart attack
- Lieutenant Thomas J. Kling; Rawlins Police Department; end of watch was April 20, 1903; the cause was gunfire
- Officer John Baxter; Rawlins Police Department; end of watch was April 20, 1903; the cause was gunfire
- Agent Bill Lakanen; Wyoming Department of Game and Fish; end of watch was Oct. 31, 1945; the cause was gunfire
- Agent Don Simpson; Wyoming Department of Game and Fish; end of watch was Oct. 31, 1945; the cause was gunfire
- Patrolman Peter Visser; Wyoming Highway Patrol; end of watch was Oct. 12, 1981; the cause was vehicular assault
- K9 Robbie; Wyoming Highway Patrol; end of watch was Oct. 20, 2014; the cause was being struck by a vehicle