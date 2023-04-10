CARBON COUNTY -- The Carbon County Office of Emergency Management has prepared a Town or Municipality Emergency Declaration and distributed the proposed document to the towns and municipalities located in Carbon County, which are currently in the greatest jeopardy for spring runoff flooding, according to county emergency manager Lenny Layman.
The declaration is a planning document that would typically be considered at an initial planning meeting for a potentially severe event rather than waiting until the actual event occurs.
Once a potentially severe event has a 25% or more chance of occurring, it is strongly encouraged for a municipality to complete the declaration.
The press release from Layman states, “The primary purpose of the declaration is to include the Carbon County Office of Emergency Management in the planning process for all potentially severe events. Issuance of a Municipality Emergency Declaration does not mean a severe event will occur, but instead allows appropriate planning in case such an event does occur.
“Early planning for potentially severe events often assists the Municipality with a better result during the response and recovery phases of the event.
“Collaboration between the municipality and the Carbon County Office of Emergency Management will yield the best response and resources for the communities.”