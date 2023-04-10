CARBON COUNTY -- The Carbon County Office of Emergency Management has prepared a Town or Municipality Emergency Declaration and distributed the proposed document to the towns and municipalities located in Carbon County, which are currently in the greatest jeopardy for spring runoff flooding, according to county emergency manager Lenny Layman.

The declaration is a planning document that would typically be considered at an initial planning meeting for a potentially severe event rather than waiting until the actual event occurs.

comments powered by Disqus