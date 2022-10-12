CARBON COUNTY – The Carbon County Higher Education Center hosted a general election candidate forum on Tuesday, Oct. 11, that featured three different races: Carbon County School District No. 1, Wyoming state House District 15 and Carbon County sheriff.
Carbon County Higher Education Center director Jennifer Moore served as the moderator for the candidate forum.
The CCSD No. 1 candidates that participated in the forum were Michael R. Mann (incumbent), Brandon Taylor (incumbent) and Tanya S. Evans.
Each of the candidates received three minutes for an introduction.
Mann has served on the school board for the past 12 years and is seeking re-election.
“I feel like we’re almost there. We're getting close to where we need to be,” Mann said. “I don’t feel like we’re spinning our wheels. I feel like we have a lot of traction and a good trajectory going. I also serve currently as vice president of the Wyoming State School Board Association.”
Taylor has served on the school board for the last four years and is seeking re-election. He served as treasurer for the last two years.
“I’m very passionate about education. My wife and I strive to be lifelong learners and find joy in learning,” Taylor said. “It’s a trait that we try to pass on to our two children who are also in the district. Our mission is to keep our children safe, educated, welcomed and create a collaborative environment for both students and staff so that we can all reach our full potential as a district. I hope to keep doing that mission.”
Evans is seeking election for the for the first time to the CCSD No. 1 board.
“I’ve served on the Little Snake River Preschool board, the EMS board and the advisory board in Baggs. This is new for me, doing something like this,” Evans said. “The rest of those boards have been something that was asked of me to do. My passion is the youth and keeping the values that I grew up with here.”
One of the questions each of the candidates was asked was, what are some educational gaps or weaknesses in the district and how can they be addressed?
Taylor was given the chance to respond first.
“Let’s start with teacher retention. No. 1, it’s hard to build a relationship with your students if you’re turning over teachers every year. Our retention rate over the last four to eight years has decreased two-fold,” Taylor said. “Our WY-TOPP scores, the benchmark in which we’re measured against the state, the country have increased every single year. This is the first year where I believe we had seven different subjects that met or exceeded expectations.
“That may not seem like a big deal when you say it that way but for the previous eight years, we had, I think, three total. In one year, we had seven different subjects throughout our grades that met or exceeded proficiency. I can’t pinpoint one place that we need to continue, strive and do better because I think that we’re working under continuous improvement plan, working closely with administration and working closely with the superintendent.”
Evans was asked to respond second. During her response, Evans said that she did not have any of the numbers or statistics on the matter due to not being on the board yet.
“I, at this time, in this state, don’t see any educational gaps. I have a son in third grade, my daughter is a freshman and my other son is in sixth grade. Right now, I feel like I have full trust in our school and the staff,” Evans said. “I’m sure as you get into this stuff, you’ll find more. But I feel like our school is doing really well and I'm sure the county is the same way. I know that these guys are always reaching for the kids to do well.”
Mann was the last candidate to respond to the question at hand.
“I think first you have to ask, ‘What type of career opportunities are out there for our kids?’ That’s an evergreen prospect. It’s changing yearly. It’s changing twice a year,” Mann said. “So, we really have to keep our eye on what kind of opportunities are going to be available for our graduates and preparing them for that; whether it’s in the vocational realm or the academic realm. Whatever it may be, we need to make sure that we’re enhancing the opportunities.
“I would not call it a gap. I would say that we always can do more and try to do more for our students’ opportunities. One of the things that we’ve done really well for the last 8-10 years is develop these professional learning communities. We have these groups of professional educators that have an opportunity to collaborate together.”
The entire candidate forum can be viewed on the Carbon County Higher education Center’s Facebook page.
The 2022 General Election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8.