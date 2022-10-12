Image one

The Carbon County Higher Education Center hosted a general election candidate forum on Tuesday, Oct. 11, that featured three different races: Carbon County School District No. 1, Wyoming state House District 15 and Carbon County sheriff.

 Rawlins Times Photo

CARBON COUNTY – The Carbon County Higher Education Center hosted a general election candidate forum on Tuesday, Oct. 11, that featured three different races: Carbon County School District No. 1, Wyoming state House District 15 and Carbon County sheriff.

Carbon County Higher Education Center director Jennifer Moore served as the moderator for the candidate forum.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus