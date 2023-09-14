RAWLINS — With summer coming to a close soon, that means that the Carbon County Senior Services Fall Fundraiser is right around the corner.

The fundraiser, set to be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, will be a night of fun! The event will be held at the Jeffrey Memorial Community Center in Rawlins, located at 315 W. Pine St.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus