RAWLINS — With summer coming to a close soon, that means that the Carbon County Senior Services Fall Fundraiser is right around the corner.
The fundraiser, set to be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, will be a night of fun! The event will be held at the Jeffrey Memorial Community Center in Rawlins, located at 315 W. Pine St.
The cocktails will begin to be served at 5 p.m., and dinner will begin at 6 p.m.
There will be life music provided by Stillhouse Blues. The food will be provided by Mike’s Big City.
Those in attendance will get to enjoy a taco bar, cash bar, games and silent and live auctions. Lew Waldron will be the auctioneer for the evening.
