CARBON COUNTY -- According to a press release from the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, a new school resource officer was recently sworn in.

The press release states, "With the first day of school rapidly approaching, we are extremely excited to announce that the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office will now have a second full-time school resource officer (SRO,) this time for Carbon County School District No. 2."

