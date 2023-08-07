CARBON COUNTY — Carbon County residents have plenty of options to get out and about this summer with these events taking place in the community.
Thursday, Aug. 10:
Music in the Park with Man Cubs performing, Washington Park, located at 15th Street and W. Walnut Street, free concert, food vendors from Carbon County will open at 5:30 p.m., music from 7-9 p.m., bring a chair, bring a cool and bring a friend, no pets allowed
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 11:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Teen D+D Club, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 3-5 p.m.
Aug. 11-12:
Aspen and Sage Market Days, Grand Encampment Opera House, 622 Rankin Avenue
Monday, Aug. 14:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 15:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tech 101, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 2-3 p.m.
Sit and Stitch, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 4-5 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 16:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Kid’s Story Time, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 11 a.m. - noon
Thursday, Aug. 17:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Rawlins Book Club, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 18:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Teen D+D Club, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 3-5 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 21:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 22:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tech 101, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 2-3 p.m.
Sit and Stitch, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 4-5 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 23:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Kid’s Story Time, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 11 a.m. - noon
Thursday, Aug. 24:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25:
5th annual Foundation Fun Scramble, hosted by Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, Rochelle Ranch Golf Course, located at 2808 E. Rochelle Drive in Rawlins, 9 a.m.
Teen D+D Club, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 3-5 p.m.
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 28:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 29:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tech 101, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 2-3 p.m.
Sit and Stitch, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 4-5 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 30:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Kid’s Story Time, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 11 a.m. - noon
Thursday, Aug. 31:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Teen D+D Club, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 3-5 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 4:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 5:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tech 101, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 2-3 p.m.
Sit and Stitch, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 4-5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 6:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Kid’s Story Time, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 11 a.m. - noon
Thursday, Sept. 7:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Teen D+D Club, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 3-5 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 11:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 12:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tech 101, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 2-3 p.m.
Sit and Stitch, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 4-5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 13:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Kid’s Story Time, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 11 a.m. - noon
Thursday, Sept. 14:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Teen D+D Club, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 3-5 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 18:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 19:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tech 101, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 2-3 p.m.
Sit and Stitch, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 4-5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 20:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Kid’s Story Time, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 11 a.m. - noon
Thursday, Sept. 21:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Rawlins Book Club, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 22:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Teen D+D Club, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 3-5 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 25:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 26:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tech 101, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 2-3 p.m.
Sit and Stitch, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 4-5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 27:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Kid’s Story Time, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 11 a.m. - noon
Thursday, Sept. 28:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Teen D+D Club, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 3-5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30:
Snowy Mountain Brewery Oktoberfest, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saratoga Hot Springs Resort, 601 E. Pic Pike Road
Carbon County Library System hours of operation:
Medicine Bow Library: Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursdays from 1-6 p.m.
Elk Mountain Library: Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m.
Little Snake River Valley Library: Tuesdays from noon to 6 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sinclair Library: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3-5:30 p.m.
Hanna Library: Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m.
Saratoga Library: Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Encampment Library: Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays from noon to 5 p.m.
Rawlins Library: Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Want to get the word out for an event you’re hosting? Send an email to editor@rawlinstimes.com with details to have it listed in the Carbon Happenings.
