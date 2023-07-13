CARBON COUNTY — Carbon County residents have plenty of options to get out and about this summer with these events taking place in the community.
Saturday, July 15:
Sunset at the Slammer: A Midsummer Escape at the Wyoming Frontier Prison, disc golf tournament, maker’s market live music with Still House Blues, food trucks and beverages, 2-9 p.m., 500 W. Walnut St. in Rawlins
Thursday, July 20:
Music in the Park with Rocky Athas performing, Washington Park, located at 15th Street and W. Walnut Street, free concert, food vendors from around Carbon County will open at 5:30 p.m., music from 7 — 9 p.m., bring a chair, bring a cooler and bring a friend, no pets allowed
Saturday, July 22:
Bark in the Park, 9:30 a.m. — 1 p.m., Washington Park in Rawlins, enjoy vendors, contests, demonstrations and more
Saratoga Municipal Pool Open House Luau, 5-9 p.m., free food, meet the staff and check out the programs and schedule, tour the facility, free swim from 6-8 p.m., town of Saratoga Recreation Department, 311 W. Walnut Ave.
Thursday, July 27:
Music in the Park with Trouble Bound performing, Washington Park, located at 15th Street and W. Walnut Street, free concert, food vendors from around Carbon County will open at 5:30 p.m., music from 7 — 9 p.m., bring a chair, bring a cooler and bring a friend, no pets allowed
Saturday, July 29:
Carbon County Fair Parade, 10 a.m., held in downtown Rawlins
Friday, Aug. 4:
A performance by Sofia Talvik at Rawlins Music Academy, 7 p.m., 208 W. Cedar St.
Thursday, Aug. 10:
Music in the Park with Man Cubs performing, Washington Park, located at 15th Street and W. Walnut Street, free concert, food vendors from Carbon County will open at 5:30 p.m., music from 7-9 p.m., bring a chair, bring a cooler and bring a friend, no pets allowed
Aug. 11-12:
Aspen and Sage Market Days, Grand Encampment Opera House, 622 Rankin Avenue
Friday, Aug. 25:
5th annual Foundation Fun Scramble, hosted by Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, Rochelle Ranch Golf Course, located at 2808 E. Rochelle Drive in Rawlins, 9 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30:
Snowy Mountain Brewery Oktoberfest, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saratoga Hot Springs Resort, 601 E. Pic Pike Road
Oct. 6-7:
2023 UTV/ATV Dirt Rally, Saratoga Hot Springs Resort, 601 E. Pic Pike Road
