CARBON COUNTY — Carbon County residents have plenty of options to get out and about this summer with these events taking place in the community.

Thursday, July 27:Music in the Park with Trouble Bound performing, Washington Park, located at 15th Street and W. Walnut Street, free concert, food vendors from around Carbon County will open at 5:30 p.m., music from 7 — 9 p.m., bring a chair, bring a cooler and bring a friend, no pets allowed

Want to get the word out for an event you’re hosting? Send an email to editor@rawlinstimes.com with details to have it listed in the Carbon Happenings.

