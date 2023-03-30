CARBON COUNTY — With the season of spring being ushered in, there are plenty of local events and activities in Carbon County to participate in.
Saturday, April 1:
Inaugural Frontier Shootout Adult Basketball Tournament, April 1 and 2, hosted by the Rawlins Family Recreation Center
Tuesday, April 4:
Rawlins City Council meeting, 7:30 p.m., held at the city hall building, located at 521 W. Cedar St.
April 6 — 9:
Wyoming Open Pool Tournament at the Platte Valley Community Center, located at 210 W. Elm Avenue in Saratoga
Saturday, April 15:
The Saratoga Platte Valley Chamber of Commerce and the town of Saratoga Recreation Department will be sponsoring a color run, from 10 a.m. — 12 p.m., starting in the PVCC parking lot, located at 210 W. Elm St.
Sunday, April 23:
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser to help defray medical expenses for George Hooker, hosted by the Grand Encampment Opera Company and Friends, from 4 — 7 p.m. at the Grand Encampment Opera House, located at 622 Rankin Ave.
Wednesday, April 26:
Basketball EMT fundraiser, "R" Club vs. first responders, 7 - 8:30 p.m., proceeds to be donated to the family of a fallen EMT, Tylerer Harris, and injured EMT, Tiffany Gruetzmacher, to be held at Rawlins High School, located at 1401 Colorado St.
Friday, April 28:
The Platte Valley Drama Club will be presenting their spring play “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” on Friday, April 28, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 29, at 7 p.m.; Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 29:
Inaugural Carbon County Care Fair, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., at the Rawlins Family Recreation Center, located at 1616 Harshman St.
Saturday, June 3:
Tribute concert with songs by Willie Nelson, Neil Diamond and Steve Kelleher singing Elvis' greatest hits, 6 - 9 p.m., 525 Harshman St. in Rawlins