CARBON COUNTY -- Carbon County residents have plenty of options to get out and about this summer with these events taking place in the community.
Saturday, July 15:
Sunset at the Slammer: A Midsummer Escape at the Wyoming Frontier Prison, disc golf tournament, maker’s market live music with Still House Blues, food trucks and beverages, 2-9 p.m., 500 W. Walnut St. in Rawlins
Thursday, July 20:
Music in the Park with Rocky Athas performing, Washington Park, located at 15th Street and W. Walnut Street, free concert, food vendors from around Carbon County will open at 5:30 p.m., music from 7 — 9 p.m., bring a chair, bring a cooler and bring a friend, no pets allowed
Saturday, July 22:
Bark in the Park, 9:30 a.m. — 1 p.m., Washington Park in Rawlins, enjoy vendors, contests, demonstrations and more
Thursday, July 27:
Music in the Park with Trouble Bound performing, Washington Park, located at 15th Street and W. Walnut Street, free concert, food vendors from around Carbon County will open at 5:30 p.m., music from 7 — 9 p.m., bring a chair, bring a cooler and bring a friend, no pets allowed
Saturday, July 29:
Carbon County Fair Parade, 10 a.m., held in downtown Rawlins
Thursday, Aug. 10:
Music in the Park with Man Cubs performing, Washington Park, located at 15th Street and W. Walnut Street, free concert, food vendors from Carbon County will open at 5:30 p.m., music from 7-9 p.m., bring a chair, bring a cooler and bring a friend, no pets allowed
Aug. 11-12:
Aspen and Sage Market Days, Grand Encampment Opera House, 622 Rankin Avenue
Friday, Aug. 25:
5th annual Foundation Fun Scramble, hosted by Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, Rochelle Ranch Golf Course, located at 2808 E. Rochelle Drive in Rawlins, 9 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30:
Snowy Mountain Brewery Oktoberfest, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saratoga Hot Springs Resort, 601 E. Pic Pike Road