CARBON COUNTY — Carbon County residents have plenty of options to get out and about this summer with these events taking place in the community.
Thursday, July 27:
Music in the Park with Trouble Bound performing, Washington Park, located at 15th Street and W. Walnut Street, free concert, food vendors from around Carbon County will open at 5:30 p.m., music from 7 - 9 p.m., bring a chair, bring a cooler and bring a friend, no pets allowed
Saturday, July 29:
Carbon County Fair Parade, downtown Rawlins, 10 a.m.
Monday, July 31:
Carbon County Fair rabbit show, 9:30 a.m., east lawn show ring at the fairgrounds
Carbon County Fair poultry show, east lawn show ring at the fairgrounds
Carbon County Fair exhibit buildings open to the public from 2-7 p.m.
Carbon County Fair cat show, 5 p.m., exhibit building demonstration booth
Carbon County Fair enter super horse/working ranch horse competition, 4 p.m.
Carbon County Fair working ranch horse competition, 5 p.m.
Carbon County Fair awards for jr. horse show overall, 7 p.m., arena
Tuesday, Aug. 1:
Carbon County Fair exhibit buildings open to the public, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Carbon County Fair dairy goat show, 8:30 a.m., east lawn
Carbon County Fair sheep show, 8:30 a.m., multi plex
Carbon County Fair meat goat show, 1 p.m., multi plex
Carbon County Fair dummy roping, 2 p.m., east lawn
Carbon County Fair breeding and showmanship swine show, 6 p.m., multi plex
Carbon County Fair ranch rodeo, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 2:
Carbon County Fair exhibit buildings open to the public from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Carbon County Fair market swine show , 8 a.m., multi plex
Carbon County Fair dummy roping contest, 2 p.m., east lawn
Carbon County Fair clover bud celebration, 3 p.m., exhibit hall demonstration booth
Carbon County Fair dummy roping finals, 6:30 p.m., being held at the front of the grandstands
Carbon County Fair PRCA Rodeo, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 3:
Carbon County Fair exhibit buildings open to the public from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Carbon County Fair beef show, followed by showmanship, 9 a.m., multi plex
Carbon County Fair 4H pocket pet show, 1 p.m., held in the grassy area by the fair office
Carbon County Fair dummy roping contest, 2 p.m., east lawn
Carbon County Fair Aaron Watson concert, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 4:
Carbon County Fair exhibit buildings open to the public from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Carbon County Fair junior livestock sale, 1 p.m., multi plex No. 2
Sofia Talvic concert at Rawlins Music Academy, 7 p.m., 208 W. Cedar St.
Saturday, Aug. 5:
Carbon County Fair demolition derby, 5 p.m., grandstands
Thursday, Aug. 10:
Music in the Park with Man Cubs performing, Washington Park, located at 15th Street and W. Walnut Street, free concert, food vendors from Carbon County will open at 5:30 p.m., music from 7-9 p.m., bring a chair, bring a cool and bring a friend, no pets allowed
Aug. 11-12:
Aspen and Sage Market Days, Grand Encampment Opera House, 622 Rankin Avenue
Friday, Aug. 25:
5th annual Foundation Fun Scramble, hosted by Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, Rochelle Ranch Golf Course, located at 2808 E. Rochelle Drive in Rawlins, 9 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30:
Snowy Mountain Brewery Oktoberfest, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saratoga Hot Springs Resort, 601 E. Pic Pike Road
Oct. 6-7:
2023 UTV/ATV Dirt Rally, Saratoga Hot Springs Resort, 601 E. Pic Pike Road
Want to get the word out for an event you’re hosting? Send an email to editor@rawlinstimes.com with details to have it listed in the Carbon Happenings.
