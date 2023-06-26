Carbon Power and Light (CP&L) awarded $18,000 in college scholarships to high school students from their service area in Carbon and Albany Counties at their 82nd annual meeting on Saturday, June 24.
District No. 1 students received four awards this year.
Saratoga Middle-High School senior Whitney Bennett received one. Encampment graduates received the most, getting three of these awards.
They were Allison Bromley, Peyton Munroe and Cora Schroeder.
The district No. 2 students selected were Mia Codellos, a graduate of Rock River High School, and Iylie Mae Hobbs, a resident of Elk Mountain and a graduate of Hanna High School. They were awarded the two scholarships from their district.
The six students were each awarded a $3,000 scholarship from Carbon Power and Light this year.
Two seniors can be selected from each of the three cooperative districts for these awards. Because no student was selected from District three, the area that services the properties surrounding Laramie, a total of four scholarships were awarded to district No. 1 students this year.
These awards are part of CP&L’s Commitment to Community Program. They can be awarded to graduating high school seniors whose parents are “a person who receives electrical service from Carbon Power and Light in Carbon’s certificated service area,” according to the co-op’s website.
In 2022, the CP&L Board decided to increase the scholarships from six at $1,000 each to six at $3,000 each.
These scholarships are paid for from unclaimed capital credit accounts (CCA’s). Since CP&L is a co-op, CCA’s are funds that can be given back to members of the co-op each year.
“With the increased cost of college, $1,000 is not very much,” said the moderator.
Recipients will receive the first half of their scholarship this fall on proof of their registration at any “accredited college or vocational-technical school in Wyoming or at the University of Wyoming and are enrolled as a full-time student.”
If any of these students do not use their scholarship, alternates have been selected to receive these funds.
Three other scholarships were also awarded at this year’s annual meeting. One student, Gabbi Johnson a graduate of Saratoga Middle-High School, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Basin Electric Power Cooperative of Wheatland.
Two students, Rowdy Alameda of Saratoga Middle-High School, and Hannah Lee of Encampment High School, were each awarded a $500 scholarship from Tri-state Generation and Transmission Association.
All were present at the CP&L annual meeting to receive their award except Rowdy Alameda.