Carbon Power and Light (CP&L) awarded $18,000 in college scholarships to high school students from their service area in Carbon and Albany Counties at their 82nd annual meeting on Saturday, June 24.

 Photo courtesy of Richard Hodges

District No. 1 students received four awards this year.

