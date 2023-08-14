RAWLINS – Need a lift? Check out the public transit that Rawlins has to offer.
A new bus was purchased with the Impact Assistance funds that came from the Power Company of Wyoming’s Wind Energy Project.
The bus runs Tuesday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. The cost is 50 cents per ride. The bus can take passengers to their destinations that are in Rawlins.
Make sure to call ahead in order to arrange a ride: 307-320-5267.
There are wheelchair and infant seats available.
