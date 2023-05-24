RAWLINS – The Carbon County School District No. 1 board meeting has been moved to Tuesday, May 30, at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the board room at the CCSD1 Central Office, located at 615 Rodeo St. in Rawlins.
The meeting was previously scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 24.
One of the items of interest on the agenda that the board will vote on will be whether or not to approve a 3.8% increase to the superintendent’s (Mike Hamel) annual salary. The $6,100 increase would bring his annual salary to $166,630.
The entire agenda for the meeting can be found on the district’s website, www.crb1.net.
