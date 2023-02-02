During an impact auction to support the club’s Teen Center renovation, career readiness and mental health awareness and prevention programs, guests will have a chance to win a 2023 Toyota 4Runner, generously donated by The Zimmerman Family Foundation.
Photo courtesy of Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming
Special guest Mike Devereaux, a Casper native and the most prolific Wyoming-born baseball player in our state's history, will share his game-changing story at the event.
University of Wyoming starting football quarterback and team captain Andrew Peasley will kick off the event.
CASPER – Celebrate a game-changing night for youth at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s Reverse Raffle and Auction on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Special guest Mike Devereaux, a Casper native and the most prolific Wyoming-born baseball player in our state's history, will share his game-changing story at the event. Devereaux’s extraordinary skills on the baseball field and elite athleticism made him a force in the Major Leagues. He will be honored at the event by the city of Casper for his contributions to the community.
University of Wyoming starting football quarterback and team captain Andrew Peasley will kick off the event. A veteran addition to the Cowboy roster, Peasley is a two-time Mountain West Conference Player of the Week and a 2022 All-Mountain West Honorable Mention.
Reverse raffle and auction attendees will enjoy dinner and will have opportunities to bid on exotic trips, and experiences and nearly 200 items in a live and silent auction. Some live auction items include a new Aspen camper from Sonny’s RVs; a game-worn jersey signed by NFL football star, Logan Wilson, who lived in Casper; a Panama trip and a trip to Belize; a 1989 Cadillac; original artwork and much more.
During an impact auction to support the club’s Teen Center renovation, career readiness and mental health awareness and prevention programs, guests will have a chance to win a 2023 Toyota 4Runner, generously donated by The Zimmerman Family Foundation. Plus, one golden ticket holder will win $5,000! All proceeds support providing Central Wyoming youth with great futures.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming serves 11,556 youth at 11 Club sites in Casper, Buffalo, Glenrock, Riverton and Dubois. The Club offers afterschool and out-of-school programming focused on providing youth with academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.
The reverse raffle and auction is one of the club’s largest fundraisers in support of its $5.1 million dollar annual operating budget. The event begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Tickets and tables are available online at bgccw.org or by calling (307) 235-4079.