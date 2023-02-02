CASPER – Celebrate a game-changing night for youth at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s Reverse Raffle and Auction on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Special guest Mike Devereaux, a Casper native and the most prolific Wyoming-born baseball player in our state's history, will share his game-changing story at the event. Devereaux’s extraordinary skills on the baseball field and elite athleticism made him a force in the Major Leagues. He will be honored at the event by the city of Casper for his contributions to the community.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus